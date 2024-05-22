Americans Say Moving Is More Overwhelming Than Losing A Job

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Julia Sutherlin // SWNS

One in four Americans consider moving to be a more stressful endeavor than landing a plane in an emergency.

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans who have moved in the last five years investigated the overwhelming task of moving and found more than a few startling answers to some moving-related would-you-rathers.





Respondents rated moving as more overwhelming than losing a job (27%), switching careers (23%), and even running for president (21%).

Commissioned by College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving and conducted by Talker Research, the poll revealed that the average American has already moved five times in their lifetime and expects to move three more times in the future.

According to the study, the top reason for moving was to pursue embarking on a new phase in life (37%).

That was followed by wanting to access better opportunities (31%), live closer to family (27%) and get outside one's comfort zone (23%).

Nineteen percent even moved to create a fresh start - wanting to live somewhere where no one knew them.

Anxiety (53%) and excitement (52%) topped the list of emotions felt during the moving process, with joy (35%), hope (32%) and dread (21%) also present.

Interestingly, many also felt relief. Reasons for this include finally moving on to a better stage in life (38%) and getting distance from a toxic environment (25%) and toxic people (24%).

Looking at the logistics of moving, the average American clocked a 16-hour day and only took two rest breaks during their most recent move.

“As the study shows, moving is one of the most difficult and overwhelming things in life,” said Nick Friedman, co-founder of College HUNKS.“Not only is it logistically and physically strenuous, it's an emotionally-charged process. Organizing your things, downsizing and getting ready to move into a new space often dredges up big feelings, not to mention belongings and things you completely forgot about or don't use anymore.”

While packing up and getting ready for the big day, the data found that the average person gets rid of 36% of their possessions.

Many (36%) said they were anxious about having too many belongings and not enough help to move and a fifth (19%) were even worried about having a nervous breakdown.

When asked about tips for the best possible moving experience, respondents suggested setting aside more time than you think you'll need to pack up (43%), saying goodbye to clutter and unused belongings (43%), asking for help from friends and family (37%), and hiring a moving service (23%).

“Whether or not you choose to hire a moving company for your next move, or ask friends or family to pitch in, make sure to ask for help, if you can,” said Friedman.“Calling moving challenging is an understatement since it stretches you physically and emotionally. So give yourself enough time and grace to complete this big change and know that you don't have to do it all alone.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who have moved in the last five years was commissioned by College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving between Apr. 19 and Apr. 30, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).