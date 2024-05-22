Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Reports Record Profit, 400% Yoy EBITDA Growth In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SuperCom Ltd. is dedicated to serving government security needs for electronic tracking and monitoring of offenders

The company recently reported its quarterly financial results, noting significant growth in revenues, profits, EBITDA, and operating income While SuperCom has focused on acquiring clients in California and other U.S. states, the company also has an international presence, European clients comprising significant part of its business

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)

is widening its competitive edge in the electronic monitoring sector, resulting in revenue growth and a record profit for the company, reflected in the company's recently released Q1 financial report ( ).

“The substantial growth in our gross profit reflects the inherent quality and high-margin potential of our key projects and our successful progression through different stages of these projects,” SuperCom President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi stated in a news release announcing the company's...

