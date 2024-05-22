Tinygemsbreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Takes 'Significant Step' In Distribution Of Flagship Product With Opening Of Online Store On Amazon

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal-pest populations, has launched a dedicated online store on Amazon for Evolve(TM), its minimum-risk, soft bait for the proactive control of rats. Calling the move a“significant step forward in the distribution of Evolve,” the company noted that Evolve addresses the fundamental issue of rodent overpopulation by focusing on their rapid reproduction rates. Numerous independent studies indicate that the active ingredient in Evolve effectively reduces fertility in rodents. Research shows that two rats with sufficient food, water and shelter can produce up to 15,000 offspring within the year, and Evolve is designed to prevent that.“Evolve isn't just a product; it's a paradigm shift in pest control,” said SenesTech president and CEO

Joel Fruendt in the press release.“Our mission from day one has been to provide consumers and professionals with a safe, effective and convenient alternative to traditional poison-heavy pest control. Evolve has already garnered acclaim in the professional market since its launch at the beginning of the year. Now, it's poised to revolutionize how everyday consumers can safely and proactively combat rodent pests with its availability on Amazon.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations.

SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit

.

