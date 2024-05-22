Chinesenewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Enters LOI To Acquire GTC Multi Trading DMCC

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT) today announced its entry into a letter of intent (the“LOI”) to acquire GTC Multi Trading DMCC (“GTCM”), a financial technology company registered in the United Arab Emirates. According to the LOI, BHAT plans to acquire, through multiple rounds, an aggregate of 60% of the shares of GTCM through the issuance of ordinary shares.“This partnership signifies a pivotal shift in our company's strategy towards the fintech sector and represents a significant milestone in our integration of AI technology innovation with financial services,” said Chen Xiaodong, chief executive officer of BHAT.“The acquisition of GTCM marks the initial phase of our collaboration following the framework cooperation agreement with GTC Group LLC. We remain committed to further exploring AI applications in the financial industry, propelling our services and products towards an AI-driven future.”

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the company's investor relations website at .

