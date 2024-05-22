Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Poised To Capitalize On Booming Tri-State Real Estate Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Hamptons and Tri-State real estate prices keep rising due to high demand and declining property inventory MTPP positioned to capitalize on current market conditions via strategy that fuses traditional real estate and PropTech investments MTPP recently initiated a Regulation D offering to raise up to $7.5 million for expansion of development projects in the Hamptons and PropTech investments
The Hamptons and broader Tri-State real estate markets continue their unprecedented upward trajectory, driven by the growing demand for properties amid a declining inventory.
Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company, is strongly positioned to leverage current conditions by fusing traditional real estate development activities and innovative PropTech investments.
MTTP CEO Beau Kelley leads the company's strategic direction and oversees its operations, leveraging his extensive experience in real estate acquisition and management across the Tri-State area and beyond. Through a partnership with his father Joseph Kelley – manager of...
