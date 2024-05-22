Miningnewsbreaks Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Reports On Results From Two New Targets At PCH Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, has announced the results from two of four new exploration targets located at the PCH Project. The results come from the Electra and Maia targets, which are in the central and midwestern portion grouping of claims. Highlights of the report indicate selected intercepts for heavy rare earth oxide (“HREO”), total rare earth oxide (“TREO”), dysprosium plus terbium oxides (“Dy+Tb”) and praseodymium plus neodymium oxides (“Nd+Pr”) grades in parts per millions, with the grade distribution signature found at depth in the auger drill holes being comparable with the pattern commonly found on IAC real earth element (“REE”) deposits. The report noted that these first phase auger drill holes average 7.84 meters in depth, with the majority of drill holes ending in mineralization leaving the interval open at depth.“Appia's geology team continues to identify significant new target zones at the PCH project and further our understanding of the IAC mineralization across the overall project area,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium president Stephen Burega in the press release.“The impressive HREO results now identified across multiple zones of homogeneous mineralization highlights the true potential of the PCH Project. We are very pleased with what we have accomplished to date and are moving quickly to our next phase of definition drilling, and the commissioning of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') report including the expansion of the existing maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. Management is working on many fronts to build strong industry linkages and participate in international forums to support the next phase of project development.”

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. The company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and is exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares in Saskatchewan and also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. For more information about the company, please visit .

