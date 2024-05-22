Police File 2 Firs In Chhapra Violence Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 22 (IANS) A day after violence in Bihar's Chhapra, Saran Superintendent of Police (SP), Gaurav Mangla, has said that two FIRs have been registered in this matter.

"We have registered two FIRs following the violence in Chhapra. The first FIR was registered by the deceased's family members and the other by the Police department under the relevant IPC sections of murder, attempt to murder, and riots," Mangla added.

"During the investigation, we have obtained one CCTV footage and identified 12 persons. Their names are included in the FIRs. Besides, we have also booked unknown persons as well," he said.

The Saran SP also added that two persons named Ramakant Singh and Ravikant Singh were already arrested in this matter.

The Saran police also seized a rifle, a pistol, and some cartridges.

"After the incident, we called for the forensic science laboratory team which has collected the evidence, including some used cartridges, from the crime scene," Mangla added.

When asked about how the incident occurred on Tuesday, the SP said: "Two persons were sitting at a tea stall and were discussing the incident that happened at polling booth number 318 located at Bhikhari Thakur Chowk. Soon, it took an ugly turn and called for their relatives and friends. This led to a clash between them followed by firing. The accused Ramakant and Ravikant were present there at the time of the clash."

He also added that a complaint against Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Rohini Acharya was also received at the Chhapra police station.

Rohini Acharya went to the polling booth number 318 on Monday and allegedly influenced the voters.

On Wednesday, Acharya claimed that she went to polling booth number 318 only to observe whether the voting was taking place smoothly or not.

"There were some goons of BJP present inside the polling booth. When I asked them to leave, they abused me. They also tried to attack me," she said while interacting with media persons in Patna.

"Our three supporters sustained gunshot injuries and one of them succumbed. We need justice for this incident. The BJP supporters should be booked," she added.

The firing in Chhapra took the life of one person named Chandan Rai while two others, Manoj Rai and Guddu Rai, were injured.