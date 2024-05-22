Extend Voting Timing By One Hour, Punjab BJP Chief Urges ECI

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 22 (IANS) Punjab unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) for an extension of voting timing by one hour for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, scheduled for June 1, citing heatwave.

In a letter to ECI, Jakhar mentioned: "Punjab will be experiencing an intense heat wave on June 1, making it extremely challenging for voters to cast their vote during the peak sunny hours. The intense heat will pose health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.

"To ensure a higher voter turnout and to safeguard public health, the voting hours should be extended from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., instead of 6 p.m.," Jakhar added.