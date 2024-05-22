Qatar Welcomes Norway, Ireland, Spain's Recognition Of State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has welcomed the recognition of the State of Palestine by the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Ireland, and the Kingdom of Spain, considering this an important step in supporting the two-state solution and achieving peace and stability in the region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that achieving comprehensive and just peace in the region depends on the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The ministry also stressed the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip immediately and return to the political track as the only guarantee to achieve stability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's hope for more countries to recognize the State of Palestine and promote the efforts aiming to implement the two-state solution.

