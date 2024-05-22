Amir Offers Condolences To Iran's Acting President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani offered condolences to HE Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Mohammad Mokhber on the death of HE President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and several other officials, asking Allah Almighty to grant them mercy.

HH the Amir also offered condolences to Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials of the Iranian government at the International Conference Center in Tehran on Wednesday.

The condolences were also extended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and several Their Excellencies members of the delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

