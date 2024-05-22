Volcano Varieties: 7 types of Volcanic mountains in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Volcanic mountains come in diverse forms, each shaped by unique geological processes. From the gentle slopes of shield volcanoes to the towering stratovolcanoes, and the underwater peaks of submarine volcanoes, this article explores seven types of volcanic mountains, revealing the fascinating dynamics of our planet's fiery nature

Characterized by broad, gentle slopes, these volcanoes form from low-viscosity lava that can travel great distances. Notable examples include Mauna Loa

These volcanoes have steep, conical profiles and are built from alternating layers of lava flows, volcanic ash, and other volcanic debris. Examples include Mount Fuji in Japan

Formed from pyroclastic fragments, these small, steep-sided volcanoes result from relatively short-lived explosive eruptions. Paricutin in Mexico is a well-known example

Created by slow eruptions of viscous lava, these domes form rounded, steep-sided mounds. The lava is too thick to flow far, so it piles up near the vent

Large volcanic craters, often formed by collapse of a volcano after a massive eruption. These craters can fill with water to form lakes. The Yellowstone Caldera is a famous example

These structures are composed of multiple volcanic centers, such as cones and domes, often in various stages of activity. They result from changes in eruption locations over time

Located on the ocean floor, these volcanoes can create new islands if they erupt enough material above sea level. They primarily produce pillow lava formations