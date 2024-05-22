'400 Paar' Campaign By BJP Supporters In Murthal Draws Attention

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga has organised a campaign for the party's '400 paar' mission at Murthal's popular food joint Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Haryana's Sonepat.

A one-of-a-kind campaign to seek public support for 'abki paar 400 paar' target drew the attention of all, including visitors and vendors.

The party volunteers and supporters participating in the campaign spoke on how they were seeking public support for third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government while also encouraging them to exercise their right to vote.

Tajinder Singh Bagga told newsmen that the return of Modi government was essential for continuing the country's growth story.

"For lifting people out of poverty, nation's inclusive growth, for breaking the back of terrorists, for making PoK a part of India and for strengthening country's global appeal, it was essential that people give a strong mandate to Modi government and take the tally past 400," he said.

Describing the developmental works of the last 10 years as 'monumental', he said that the BJP will record a landslide victory, under the leadership of PM Modi.

However, the Opposition is unconvinced over BJP's claims.

Many INDIA bloc leaders maintain that the BJP will struggle to cross even the majority mark.