Patiala Is Lucky As PM Modi Will Start Punjab Poll Campaign From The City: Preneet Kaur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patiala, May 22 (IANS) Expressing happiness and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Patiala on Thursday, BJP candidate from here, Preneet Kaur, said: "Patiala is so lucky that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is going to start the election rallies in Punjab from the historic district of Patiala."

Kaur shared her happiness during an interaction with the media on Wednesday and said PM Modi's agenda is of a developed India.

She added it is the first time in the past 20 years that the Prime Minister will be reaching the historic land of Patiala.

Kaur said the growing enthusiasm among the people about the arrival of the Prime Minister is giving a big boost to their confidence.

Furthermore, she said: "The preparations for the rally to be held at the Maharaja Bhalinder Singh Sports Complex are in full swing.

"Maharaja Bhalinder Singh, the direct descendant of Baba Ala Singh-ji, the founder of Patiala, was the secretary of the Olympic Association, and the sports complex was named Maharaja Bhalinder Singh Sports Complex after him," she said.

Inviting the people of Patiala to attend the Fateh Rally of the Prime Minister, Kaur said due to security reasons it is possible that people may face some inconvenience, in reaching the rally venue, but this historic convention will send a message of unity and integrity across the country.

Kaur, who was busy preparing for the rally, said the Prime Minister's visit to Patiala will greatly boost her election campaign.

The Fateh rally in Patiala will serve to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab.

Kaur said if anyone can solve the major problems of Patiala, it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said she would inform the Prime Minister about all the major problems of Patiala district and also demand the necessary funds to solve these problems.

She further said she was hopeful that PM Modi would fulfill every demand with full enthusiasm.

She also said PM Modi's visit to Patiala would be the main source of the victory in the forthcoming 2027 assembly elections in Punjab.

Punjab will go to the polls for 13 parliamentary seats on June 1.