Blackrock's Spot Bitcoin ETF Sees Biggest Inflow Since April

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: $IBIT) attracted $290 million U.S. of investor capital on May 21, its highest one-day inflow in more than a month.

Overall, spot %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the one from BlackRock saw nearly $300 million U.S. in net inflows as the rally in cryptocurrencies reignites.

Bitcoin is trading back near $70,000 U.S. for the first time since March and Ethereum's (ETH) price has gained more than 20% in the past week to trade at $3,700 U.S. per token.

The price rises come as anticipation builds for regulators in the U.S. to approve spot Ethereum ETFs by the end of May.

BlackRock's IBIT fund saw its highest one-day inflow since April 5 of this year. The iShares Bitcoin Trust now holds nearly $20 billion U.S. of investor funds.

The IBIT ETF recorded its first outflows in April as sentiment towards Bitcoin briefly turned bearish during the month.

While BlackRock's fund experienced a large inflow on May 21, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) extended a four-day streak of no net outflows.

The price of Bitcoin has risen 58% so far in 2024 and is currently trading right around $70,000 U.S. per digital token.