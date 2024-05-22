St Lucia Issues Water-Related Emergency

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The government of Saint Lucia has issued a water-related emergency per Government Gazette Vol. 193 . Issue 19 . Tuesday May 21, 2024, citing Statutory Instrument, 2024, No. 76.

Climate change and extreme weather may be cited for worsening water insecurity; and maintaining the health of ecosystems that provide water. This has contributed to some level of environmental degradation. This also impedes economic development. However, Saint Lucia has ample water resources yet to be adequately conditioned for water availability.

Exploring new water investment options (forward planning) a national water policy and the extraction of groundwater from rivers and rainwater harvesting techniques (commercial and household), can secure safe and sufficient resources.

The new realities for water infrastructure development and liberalization of a failing WASCO call for appropriate political and regulatory oversight, and good management in the ambits of economic growth for the protection, health and well-being that – water is life.

The estimates of revenue and expenditure for 2024-25 reads:

“The uncertainty of the possible negative effects of climate change are ongoing threats to our survival as a small island developing state. It is imperative that we build resilience for adaptation to climate events in our infrastructure and agricultural programs.

“Some of the external borrowing already identified and sourced include Canadian Clean Energy & Forest Climate Facility Fund – $2.9 million.”

Instrument , 2024, No. 76.

“The Order may be cited as the Water and Sewerage (Water-Related Emergency) (Declaration) Order, 2024, deemed to have come into force on the 13th day of May, 2024.”

Prohibitions

The prohibitions specified in the Schedule apply in all areas of the island of Saint Lucia served by drought-affected water supply systems and remains in effect until further notice.

Offence and penalty

A person shall not use, cause or permit to be used water supplies by or obtained from the pipes of the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. for an activity prohibited under section 3.

(2) A person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding three thousand dollars or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months or to both and to a further fine not exceeding fifty dollars for each day during which the contravention continues.

Saint Lucia joins other Caribbean Islands water is life crisis. The island is tourism-dependent with agricultural constraints on food production, water harvesting, storage and distribution.

Water and Sewerage Company Inc., (WASCO ) service interruptions and the water-related shortage emergency pose challenges to everyday living and business operations.

“WASCO wishes to advise the public that its Customer Service Department has suspended all new connection and additional meter requests in the north (Millet to Cap Estate) due to severe dry conditions being faced on island. This mandate will remain in effect until water levels increase on the system.”

WASCO's water rationing is ongoing while citizens' are angry and frustrated. The growing concerns are hotels and other tourist-dependent sites, cruise ships and the privileged access to paid water trucks.

Concerns over water connectivity, critical infrastructure such as the John Compton Dam, rivers, water networks, pipelines throughout the island, and WASCO's operational mechanisms is now, under more intense scrutiny. And rightfully so!

Beer vs water?

In March, minister Stephenson King struggled to contrast beer drinkers and the cost of water, stating:

“How much are we paying for 1,000 gallons of water? $12.21! But we'd rather go and buy two beers for $10 and be happy and get drunk on the side of the road.”

WASCO reportedly struggles with massive losses because of leakages and broken pipes, infrastructural challenges, operational inefficiency and modernization, revenue collection and non-revenue water – a perennial problem.

The Year of Infrastructure

Amidst growing concerns over the sustainability of the island's water supply, are concerns about construction development, economic development, infrastructure governance and access to water – a human right.

This fiscal year has been named –“The Year of Infrastructure”. We have chosen the area of infrastructure – physical, social and digital – to improve the delivery of public services to make it more efficient, effective and responsive. ~ Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre, budget 2024.

Citing numerous achievements No. 32:“We launched a $27.0 million project to assist farmers in building adaptive capabilities, harvesting rainwater, practising soil conservation and management, and developing green agro-processing facilities and parks.”

Blue Bonds

“Last year, I informed this honourable house that Saint Lucia was embarking on the issuance of a blue bond to support projects aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water). At COP28 in December 2023, ... launched our Blue Bond Framework before the international finance community. Saint Lucia's Blue Bond Framework will enable it to issue blue bonds in the near future that will deliver environmental, social, and economic benefits that align with our National Adaptation Plan, Nationally Determined Contributions, and the SDG targets. ... Key projects that can be funded using the bond proceeds, including a much-needed wastewater treatment plant for the Castries Basin.” ~ Philip J Pierre, budget 2024.

Water: Economic development

Water is a facilitator for job creation and economic development. Public health (sanitation and hygiene) and education are essential for a prosperous future. A decrease in water supply, forward planning, investment and under-exploration contributes to the net results that confront Saint Lucia's water resources and water-related crisis.

Given what necessitates water resources and service provision, supply and demand; and the potential impact of future changes not explored. Recognising water as one of the top security concerns facing Saint Lucia is more straightforward.

Proportionate to the slow progress of project conception, execution and completion trends away from achieving the expected results to safe drinking water – The John Compton Dam and WASCO are prime examples of incompetence from successive administrations.

Extraordinary_Gazette_Tuesday_May_21st,_2024[1]

@GlobalCaribbean

The post St Lucia issues water-related emergency appeared first on Caribbean News Global .