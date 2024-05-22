II Meeting Of Presidents And Reps Of Councils Of Judges From OTS Countries Kicks Off In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 2nd meeting of the Presidents and Representatives of theCouncils of Judges of the member and observer countries of theOrganisation of Turkic States (OTS) kicked off today in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

In their opening remarks, Atilla Öztürk, Secretary General ofthe Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Türkiye, KubanychbekOmuraliev, OTS Secretary General, Yılmaz Tunc, Minister of Justiceof Türkiye, Chairman of the Board of the Council of Judges andProsecutors, highlighted the importance of developing cooperationbetween the Turkic-speaking countries' judicial and legalauthorities. The speakers also stressed the significance of themeasures taken in this regard.

Emphasizing the importance of uniting the Turkic world as onefist, not only for the region, but also for the global peace, thespeakers drew attention to the violations of rights in the worldtoday.

The meeting will also feature technical gathering of theparticipants regarding the determination of the next meeting, aswell as the signing of the final declaration.

The heads of the delegations of the OTS countries will also meetwith Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.