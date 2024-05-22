Azerbaijani Delegation Led By Prime Minister Participates In Memorial Ceremony In Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 22, in accordance with the instructions of the Presidentof the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation led by Prime MinisterAli Asadov participated in the ceremony dedicated to an officialcommemoration in Tehran regarding the tragic deaths of thePresident of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi,Minister of Foreign Affairs Huseyn Amir Abdullahiyan, and otheraccompanying persons in a helicopter crash.

Azernews reports, citing the AzerbaijaniCabinet of Ministers, that Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with theFirst Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, ActingPresident Mohammad Mokhber, and expressed his deepest condolenceson behalf of the President, government, and people of the Republicof Azerbaijan.

It was reported that the great statesman, prominent politicianSeyyid Ibrahim Raisi devoted his whole life to serving his countrywith selflessness and loyalty.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Minister of Foreign AffairsJeyhun Bayramov, as well as members of the Milli Majlis workinggroup on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations AzizAlakbarov, Javanshir Pashazade, Jabi Guliyev, and otherofficials.