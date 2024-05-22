Ukraine's Parliament Passes Law On Single Roaming Zone With EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has adopted Bill No. 10265 on a single roaming zone with the European Union at second reading.

European Solidarity MP Oleksii Honcharenko said this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Now Ukrainians traveling in the EU countries will use national mobile phone tariffs and will not pay additional fees for roaming services," Honcharenko said.

On November 17, 2023, European integration bill No. 10265 on the implementation of European legislation on roaming was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

In February 2024, the Ukrainian parliament adopted Bill No. 10265 on a single roaming system with the EU at first reading.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine said that Ukrainians traveling in the EU countries would be able to use national mobile communication tariffs and not pay additional fees for roaming services for four months. Similarly, European travelers will use domestic tariffs.

With the adoption of the bill, Ukraine will fulfill one of the conditions of European integration in the field of electronic communications to create a single digital market with the EU.