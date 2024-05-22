Russian Army Hits Toretsk Suburb With Airstrike, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched an airstrike on the outskirts of Toretsk, injuring three civilians.

This was reported on Facebook by the Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers launched an airstrike on the outskirts of Toretsk - an investigation has been launched into the injury of three civilians,” the statement said.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, at 11:50 a.m. today, Russian troops conducted an airstrike on the suburbs of Toretsk - the private sector of the village of Pivnichne. As a result of the attack, two men aged 50 and 68, as well as a 75-year-old woman, sustained injuries of varying severity. The victims were hospitalized with shrapnel, mine-blast, and craniocerebral injuries.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, a 26-year-old man died in Toretsk, Donetsk region, as a result of a morning shelling.