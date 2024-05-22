First F-16 Maintenance Specialists Returning To Ukraine After Training Abroad - Yevlash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first F-16 fighter maintenance specialists have begun to return to Ukraine after training abroad.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Illia Yevlash said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The first specialists in this field have already begun to return to Ukraine, where they will be able to directly share their experience with our guys who are on Ukrainian territory," Yevlash said.

He recalled that the first F-16 simulator, which the Czech Republic donated to train Ukrainian pilots, was already operating in Ukraine.

Yevlash noted that the process of preparing the infrastructure for the F-16 was ongoing.

"We are expecting the arrival of these aircraft that would be capable of performing different tasks in the airspace. These are both the functions of air defense and the task of launching airstrikes on areas where the enemy's personnel and equipment are stationed, including on their logistics routes. Of course, even one [F-16] machine would already be capable of performing certain functions together with our, unfortunately, outdated aircraft fleet," Yevlash said.

Open source photo

