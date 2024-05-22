Kerala Police Files Charge Sheet Against Congress MLA In Rape, Attempt To Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 (IANS) The Kerala Police's Crime Branch Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court in the state capital district against two-time Congress legislator Eldhose Kunnappilly and two of his associates for rape and attempted murder based on a complaint from his former woman friend.

The charge sheet has been filed at a court in the Neyyatinkara suburb.

Kunnappilly, a second-time legislator from Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam district, is accused of committing various offences, including repeatedly raping the same woman, attempt to murder, and assaulting a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty, based on the complaint filed by the alleged survivor with the police in September 2022.

The legislator is presently on bail.