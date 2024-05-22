IRADA Initiative Launches 7Th Handmade Products Bazaar In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -Activities of the 7th bazaar of "YADAWI," an E-commerce platform to sell handmade items, is scheduled to begin in the central region next Friday, in King Abdullah II Gardens in the capital Amman's Muqabalain district.Organized by IRADA, a national initiative focused on improving Jordanians' productivity, the bazaar will be open from 3pm until 9pm for two consecutive days, according to its statement Wednesday.The bazaar features 35 IRADA's craft and food projects marketed on "YADAWI" portal, as participants in the event display a variety of "healthy" craft and food products, which have acquired quality control certificates and are subject to periodic oversight and laboratory testing from Royal Scientific Society.The bazaar will provide an opportunity for YADAWI's projects to display and promote their products for the public, the statement said.Launched by IRADA initiative, YADAWI platform is the first non-profit electronic marketing app during the Covid-19 pandemic period in 2021, aimed to enable home business owners from various governorates to sell and market their products, primarily pickles, dairy products, and handicrafts.