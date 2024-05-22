Jordan State Minister In Tehran To Attend Funeral Of Iran President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tehran, May 22 (Petra) -- Minister of State for Prime Minister Affairs Ibrahim Jazi Wednesday expressed, in Tehran, condolences on the death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and senior Iranian officials in a helicopter crash.Jazi conveyed the condolences of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the government to the interim President of Iran, Muhammad Mokhber, and the leaders of the Iranian government. "We express solidarity with our Iranian brothers in these difficult circumstances."Other Jordanian officials from the Foreign Ministry and embassy in Tehran attended the funeral.