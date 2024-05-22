HONEYWELL TO PROVIDE AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS FOR VOLTS GIGAFACTORY IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) INDIA, May 22, 2024 -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Volts United Arab Emirates (UAE) announce plans to join forces for the construction of the first gigafactory in Abu Dhabi focused on delivering battery cells for Residential Energy Storage Systems (RESS). Building on sustainability discussions that took place at COP28 in the UAE, the gigafactory is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

As part of the collaboration, Honeywell will provide advanced solutions for equipment and software – with a focus on factory automation, digitalization and closed loop control systems – while serving as a key technological partner for Volts.



George Bou Mitri, VP and GM of Honeywell Industrial Automation in MENA, said: “There is a clear link between the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and Honeywell’s global focus on its three megatrends, in this instance specifically the energy transition. This collaboration with Volts will serve to further the nation’s drive toward sustainable and renewable sources of energy and support the realization of the closing agreement at COP28, which helped lay the framework for an equitable energy transition.”



Operating in the Middle East for more than 70 years, Honeywell’s solutions blend physical products with advanced software to create value for customers while supporting long-term national development visions and economic diversification across the region. The company has a range of technologies geared towards supporting the sustainability – and wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) – objectives of customers across the region.



Volts, a leading producer of energy storage in Abu Dhabi, is leading the project to provide affordable and clean energy for the Emirates, w supporting the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050.

Andrey Kozhevin, Managing Partner of Volts UAE Ltd. said: "Our great strategic partnership with Honeywell, which brings years of experience in gigafactory automation worldwide, plays a key role in guaranteeing the project launches on schedule and at the highest innovation standards. This year marks the UAE's second year of sustainable development, aligning with the president's directives and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. By attracting top talent and best-in-class equipment to the first gigafactory project, we are confident in building a sustainable future with a reliable product made right here in the Emirates."

Vladimir Mlynchik, Founder of Volts UAE Ltd. said: “Honeywell is one of the world’s automation and energy transition technology leaders, with deep expertise across critical economic sectors, including the provision of energy. We are proud to be partnering with Honeywell on our gigafactory project, and are convinced that our joint efforts will accelerate the region’s efforts to lead a long-term, sustainable energy transition.”

This strategic partnership reflects the commitment by both organizations to develop innovative technologies and sustainable energy solutions, contributing to the further advancement of the energy sector and environmental sustainability.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit

About Volts UAE Ltd.

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by enterprising engineers, Volts UAE Ltd. commenced operations in collaboration with Masdar City. By 2023, the Company had not only established a showroom but also initiated extensive production of energy storage devices, marking itself as the pioneering manufacturer of such products in the Middle East.





