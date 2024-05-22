Mahindra Launches XUV700 AX5 Select, starting at ₹16.89 Lakh – Redefining Accessible Luxury

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 22, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the launch of the new AX5 Select (AX5 S) variant for the XUV700, starting at ₹16.89 Lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant aims to make luxury accessible to a wider audience by offering premium features at an attractive price point.

The AX5 Select variant offers an impressive line-up of features, including a Skyroof, Dual 26.03cm HD Superscreen, Push-Button Start/Stop, and a roomy 7-seater configuration. These features, typically associated with higher-end models, make the AX5 Select an excellent choice for customers looking for luxury at a more affordable price point.

To further enhance engagement, a new campaign is being launched to highlight the AX5 Select variant. With the tagline “Fast forward to the big league,” this campaign emphasizes the significant leap in value and features that the AX5 Select offers. It’s designed for those who aspire to own a luxury vehicle without stretching their budget. The AX5 Select variant represents an unparalleled blend of luxury, performance, and affordability, making it the perfect choice for the next generation of achievers.

Mahindra continues to innovate with fresh offerings, consistently introducing multiple variants to meet the evolving needs of customers. Recent launches include the 7-seater in the MX variant and the limited Blaze edition on the AX7L trim featuring a Blaze Red color, dual-tone black exterior elements, and an all-black interior with red accents, delivering a bold and unique look.

To ensure an enhanced customer experience, Mahindra has significantly increased its production capacity to reduce waiting periods, typically within four to eight weeks depending on the variant.

The XUV700 has been very well received in Mahindra’s international markets such as South Africa, Australia, Nepal, and New Zealand since its launch in 2022, making it a truly global SUV.





MENAFN22052024005232011781ID1108245072