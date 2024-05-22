Mahindra Launches XUV700 AX5 Select, starting at ₹16.89 Lakh – Redefining Accessible Luxury

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, May 22, 2024: The second edition of Integrate Middle East (IME), the premier Pro Audio Visual and media technology exhibition, concluded the IME Summit on day two with key discussions on AI integration and advancements. The summit, which featured 20+ global thought leaders, was part of the three-day exhibition organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and aimed to create an essential learning and networking event for the whole Pro AV integration value chain.



Discussions on how AI integration is transforming the Pro AV world addressed topics including ‘The Role of AI in Music Production,’ ‘The Integration of AI and Hybrid Pro AV into Immersive Storytelling,’ ‘Data Art, AI, and the Future of Experiential Visual Content,’ and ‘The Future of AI in Workplace Design and Built Environment.’



Thought leaders and industry experts reflected on the widespread growth of AI in the Pro AV space and current industry trends that have seen the technology makes a transformational impact on every workflow, process, and business.



Interspersed with live musical performances, the Summit featured panel discussions, key notes and fireside chats, with sessions such as ‘The Art and Science of Projector Mapping,’ ‘The Future of Workplace Design,’ ‘Leveraging Audio Technology,’ ‘Signage for Smart Cities,’ ‘The Power of Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) in the Modern Marketing Mix,’ and ‘Safe Rigging Methods and Installations in the Entertainment Sector.’

Pierre Carnet, Managing Director of MassiveMusic, moderated a panel discussion titled ‘The Role of AI in Music Production for Entertainment’ featuring speakers including Onur Aydin, Senior Business Development Manager of Warner Music MENA, Alex Mubert, CEO of Mubert, and Charles El Soueidi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MORE, UAE. The insightful conversation delved into the potential of AI in the development of generative music field and its implications on creators and brands. It also shed light on the possibilities of leveraging generative music as a key tool for strengthening brand reputation and efficient communication.

Diving into the heart of innovation, the summit fostered enriching dialogues and partnerships and spotlighted lucrative prospects for advancement across the MENA region. With insights from Data Bridge Market Research*, projections unveil a compelling narrative: the Middle East Pro AV market is poised to surge at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, soaring from USD 13,432.93 million in 2022 to USD 22,705.90 million by 2030. This forecast underscores a profound opportunity for exponential market expansion.



Mark Peterson, Senior Principal - Shen Milsom & Wilke, said: “The IME Summit provided an incredible chance to learn more about the revolutionary potential of Pro AV in the Middle East Market. This was a great opportunity for me to present and discuss the potential of AI to transform not just our workspaces, but also the way we interact, innovate and remain ahead of the curve.

“As we stand at the verge of a new era in workplaces, our latest generation of design tools prove to be key facilitators of this transition by seamlessly integrating audiovisual requirements into BIM 360 modelling, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. With AI driving the change, we aim to offering guiding and innovative solutions to make the places we work, play and live not just functional but dynamic, safe and inviting, while looking ahead to the future.”



Once again co-located with long-running show CABSAT, Integrate ME 2024 further amplified its impact and global standing by showcasing state-of-the-art Pro AV technology solutions such as digital signage, command and control room models, and innovations for entertainment, live events and smart buildings.

Domien De Witte, VP Product at Barco, commented, “Integrate Middle East 2024 holds particular significance for our Entertainment division, as we unveil a triple product launch that embodies our vision for a new future. We are presenting the new I600, which transforms your immersive experiences with Barco's newest single-chip projection platform. The I600 is built to provide outstanding colour fidelity, high resolution, and a long lifespan – all housed into a smaller, lighter unit that can be operated by one person.”



“Attendees will also be introduced to the new Barco QDX, which, along with this generation of our flagship projection platform, expands our projection quality even more, raising the bar for visual experiences. While the impact of your projection significantly increases, we lowered the TCO, reduced energy consumption, and further dropped the weight for an improved user experience.



“Finally, our EventMaster image processing family is expanding with the new Encore3. With the help of Barco's latest image processing platform, Pro AV professionals covering live events can now enhance the experience with greater speed and power. More canvas space, increased system resources through simple linking, and sophisticated layer transitions during runtime all fit into a single, robust solution with an intuitive user interface, promising complete reliability for users,” De Witte added.



New for 2024, it presented an exclusive Brand Ambassador programme, which recognised exceptional business leaders. This eminent panel of experts - including Daria Prodaevich, Director, Theatre of Digital Art UAE, Tamas Vaspori, Managing Director, Maxin10Sity, and Bob Snyder, Editor-in-Chief at Channel Media Europe - helped to strengthen the evolving industry, initiate high-level discussions, and establish the region as a popular media and entertainment hub.



When it concludes on May 23, Integrate Middle East 2024 is anticipated to have drawn remarkable outcomes in propelling the progress of the Pro AV and media sector, with AI integration emerging as a key facilitator of innovation. Additionally, the event is expected to have welcomed 10,000 visitors, and 250-plus exhibiting companies from 75 countries.







