Government of India’s AICTE and Skillible launch Advanced Tech Ed Program ‘SAMBAV’ to elevate 1 Million Students

(MENAFN- Value360india) New Delhi, May 22, 2024: Skillible, a trailblazer in experiential learning for emerging technologies, today unveiled a ground-breaking initiative – SAMBAV (Skillible's Academic Model for Business-To-Academic Ventures) in collaboration with the esteemed All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India. This first-of-its-kind program is poised to redefine technical education by seamlessly bridging the divide between academia and industry, cultivating a workforce proficient in translating theoretical concepts into real-world applications.



At the core of SAMBAV lies a unique pedagogy that harmoniously blends rigorous academic principles with hands-on, practical learning adventures. Students will embark on a transformative journey, engaging in meticulously designed projects that mirror the complexities and challenges faced in the professional sphere. This immersive approach, facilitated by industry veterans, fosters a profound understanding of cutting-edge technologies and their real-world applications.



Aligning with the Government of India's vision to make the country the skill capital of the world, AICTE has set high priorities for skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling 40 crore students, teachers, and learners, with a focus on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI), Business Intelligence (BI), Decision Intelligence (DI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity. AICTE's robust internship portal ( with 4.8 crore registered students and 48 lakh internships will complement the SAMBAV initiative, providing practical exposure to students.



“The technology landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, creating an urgent need for professionals who can skilfully navigate theoretical foundations while proficiently applying their knowledge to practical challenges,” said Ankur Goel, Founder of Skillible. “Through SAMBAV, we are paving the way for a future where technical education transcends traditional boundaries, empowering students to become architects of innovation and catalysts of progress. Our partnership with AICTE is a significant stride towards nurturing a talent pool that can confidently navigate the complexities of the modern tech landscape while driving transformative change.”



Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, commented, “AICTE is steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a future-ready workforce that can drive innovation, spur growth, and propel the technology sector to new heights. Our collaboration with Skillible through SAMBAV exemplifies our dedication to empowering students with industry-validated curricula and invaluable practical exposure, enabling a seamless transition from academia to the professional realm.”



The SAMBAV program offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to equip students with the skills and experience demanded by modern technology firms:

• Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Explore cutting-edge technologies and methodologies endorsed by global tech leaders, ensuring a harmonious alignment between learning outcomes and current industry needs.

• Project-Based Learning: Immerse in meticulously crafted projects under the guidance of seasoned industry experts, applying theoretical concepts to practical, real-world scenarios.

· Virtual Internships: Gain invaluable insights into industry workflows and processes through virtual internships facilitated by Skillible, providing a seamless bridge between academia and the professional sphere.

• Interactive Sessions: Attend captivating interactive sessions led by renowned tech industry luminaries and professionals, fostering a profound understanding of industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies.

• Continuous Evaluation: Undergo rigorous assessments, project evaluations, and a culminating final project presentation to esteemed industry experts, validating the mastery of acquired skills and knowledge.

Upon successful completion of the comprehensive program, participants will be awarded a jointly issued certification from Skillible and AICTE, serving as a testament to their industry-readiness, technical proficiency, and commitment to excellence. The completion of the program will earn the learners credit points as per the norms set by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.



The SAMBAV program will initially offer specializations in Software Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Salesforce Development, with ambitious plans to expand into additional high-demand technology domains, ensuring students remain at the forefront of emerging trends and innovations. Through the program, Skillible strives to achieve an ambitious goal to upskill and reskill 1 million students/professionals in new-age technologies, equipping them with industry-relevant skills.







