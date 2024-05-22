Unveiling the Culinary Marvels of Japan in the Heart of Dubai

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 23 May 2024–



Dubai's culinary scene is embarking on an unforgettable journey, as Miyako restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Dubai proudly presents an authentic Japanese dining experience like no other. Nestled in the heart of the city, Miyako invites guests to enjoy the rich flavors and traditions of Japan. The Miyako Team has over 12 years of experience working in the field, ensuring that every dish is carefully crafted to perfection.



Step into Miyako and prepare to be transported to the bustling streets of Japan. The restaurant boasts a modern atmosphere, where traditional Japanese elements blend seamlessly with contemporary design. From the moment guests enter, they are greeted with an ambiance that is fresh, inviting, and moody, setting the stage for an unforgettable culinary adventure.



Tarek ElTokhey, Director of Food and Beverage/Events at Hyatt Regency Dubai, expressed, "Miyako at Hyatt Regency Dubai is set to revolutionize Dubai's culinary scene by introducing authentic Japanese flavors to the city center. With our unwavering dedication to quality and tradition, we eagerly welcome guests to embark on a gastronomic adventure transcending boundaries."



At Miyako, authenticity is paramount. Guests can expect nothing less than the finest Japanese cuisine, prepared with precision and passion. The menu features a diverse array of dishes, ranging from exquisite sushi and sashimi to tantalizing Teppanyaki creations. Whether craving the succulence of fresh seafood or the tantalizing aroma of expertly grilled meats and vegetables, Miyako guarantees a dining affair that resonates with authenticity and leaves a lasting impression.



For those seeking a truly immersive dining experience, Miyako offers three distinct culinary journeys. Enter the vibrant live Teppanyaki room and witness masterful chefs demonstrate their culinary prowess on the grill, crafting dishes that captivate both the eyes and the palate with their visual splendor and exquisite flavors. Alternatively, take a seat at the sushi and sashimi bar, where expert chefs craft each bite with precision and care, using only the freshest ingredients. For a more intimate dining experience, reserve a table in the Tatami room and savor the flavors of Japan in a private setting, perfect for special occasions or romantic evenings.



Enjoy a gastronomic adventure unlike any other and discover the culinary marvels of Japan at Miyako restaurant, located at Hyatt Regency Dubai.







MENAFN22052024005113011630ID1108245052