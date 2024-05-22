Mercedes-Benz Al Ain announces grand opening of newly refurbished showroom

(MENAFN- Team X) Al Ain, UAE – 21 May 2024 – Mercedes-Benz Al Ain proudly announces the grand opening of its newly refurbished showroom and advanced active service center, marking a significant stride in delivering unparalleled automotive experiences in the region.



The unveiling ceremony, graced by esteemed guests including Mr. Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group, and Mr. Michael Stroband, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, showcased the culmination of months of meticulous planning and effort.



"We are thrilled to unveil our newly refurbished showroom and advanced active service center in Al Ain," expressed Mr. Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Al Ain. "This project highlights our devotion to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers and showcases our dedication to innovation and excellence in every aspect of our operations. Moreover, we are proud to announce that we are the first General Distributor in the Middle East to complete all Mercedes-Benz locations aligned with the MAR2020 vision, which includes the Airport Road Showroom, Musaffah Service Center, Marina Mall Showroom, Yas Mall Boutique and now the newly opened Al Ain Showroom and Service Center."



The refurbished showroom represents more than just a visual transformation. It introduces cutting-edge digital experiences that align seamlessly with Mercedes-Benz's global strategy of providing unparalleled service. Complementing the showroom, the newly established active service center integrates advanced technologies and amenities, ensuring swift and efficient servicing for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. This emphasis on innovation reaffirms Mercedes-Benz Al Ain's position at the forefront of automotive excellence.



Mercedes-Benz Al Ain's dedication to sustainability and innovation is further highlighted by its increased focus on electric vehicles. Multiple charging stations have been set up within the Al Ain community to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions.



The grand opening ceremony also celebrated Mercedes-Benz's deep-rooted history in the region, dating back to the 1980s, when Al Fahim Group first introduced the brand to Al Ain. Since then, the partnership has thrived, with continuous growth and evolution, including the expansion of the showroom in 2014 and the establishment of the active service reception in 2015.



Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz Al Ain eagerly anticipates unveiling ground breaking innovations and expanding the Mercedes-Benz EQ range, reaffirming its commitment to delivering excellence in automotive solutions. Mercedes-Benz Al Ain extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued customers, the Al Ain community, and the media for their unwavering support and looks forward to sharing many more milestones in the journey ahead.





