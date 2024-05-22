OIC Welcomes Spain, Norway, and Ireland’s Recognition of the State of Palestine

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 22 May 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision of the Spain, Norway, and Ireland to recognize the State of Palestine, noting that this important historic step is in line with international law and relevant United Nations legitimacy resolutions, and contributes to the affirmation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and enhances the status of the State of Palestine at the international scene.



The OIC appreciated these types of stances that support international efforts aimed at ending Israeli colonial occupation of Palestinian land since 1967, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and push in the direction of achieving justice and freedom for the Palestinian people.



The OIC renewed its call to all states of the world that are yet to do so to announce this recognition and support the State of Palestine’s request for full membership in the United Nations, as part of support of the international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region, in line with the two-state solution vision, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolution and the Arab Peace initiative



