The Chattels & More Design Contest is back in collaboration with Dubai Home Festival 2024: An opportunity to design the most loved sofa of UAE

Dubai, UAE - Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, Chattels & More, in collaboration with Dubai Home Festival 2024, announces the launch of Chattels Design Contest 2.0. This year this innovative contest challenges the residents of UAE to design the most loved sofa of UAE, utilising Artificial Intelligence.

In 2023, Chattels & More, a leading homegrown furniture brand in UAE, in collaboration with Dubai Home Festival, launched the first ever Chattels & More Design Contest, igniting the imaginations of designers and residents across the UAE to design the ‘&’ chair, inspired by the iconic logo of Chattels & More. Building further on this momentum, the brand is now venturing into the realm of AI-assisted design.



Adrian Shaw, CEO of Chattels & More, emphasized the importance of this progression, stating, "As AI continues to shape the landscape of design worldwide, it is imperative for us to embrace its potential. By infusing the power of AI into our contest, we aim to not only foster creativity but also to nurture the tech-enabled talent in the country. This is also a testament to UAE being an early adopter of technology globally."



Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Associate Vice President (AVP) Retail Calendar & Promotions, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “As a celebration of our city’s vibrant furniture and interior scene, the Dubai Home Festival provides an important platform to showcase emerging trends, technologies, and innovations within the sector. Integral to our commitment are partnerships with leading brands like Chattels & More, who share our vision to support the growth of the home retail sector and position Dubai as a leader in design and innovation. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration for the second edition of the Chattels & More Design Contest, once again spotlighting the extraordinary wealth of local talent and encouraging the adoption of innovative technologies in home design.”



The Chattels & More Design Contest 2.0 in collaboration with the Dubai Home Festival challenges participants to harness the power of AI in crafting an iconic sofa, which could be the most loved and coveted sofa of the UAE.

Key Highlights of Chattels & More Design Contest 2.0:



• Grand Prize: A cash reward of AED 50,000 awaits the winner, along with extensive display at Chattels & More's Mall of the Emirates showroom.

• Limited Edition Label Credit: The winning design will be labelled and sold as a limited-edition product at Chattels & More's Mall of the Emirates store.

• Royalty: If the design is deemed commercially viable by the brand, the designer will receive a 2% commission.

• Runner-up: The runner-up will receive a gift voucher from Chattels & More worth AED 10,000.



Contest Structure:



With no age bar, residents of UAE will need to submit designs online, including 2D/3D design files on the link provided on the Chattels & More website. Participants will also need to adhere to the guidelines regarding the fabric, material, and colour options provided by the brand.

Entries will be accepted until June 16. Designers and residents across the UAE are invited to explore their creativity and embrace the possibilities of AI-infused design. For more information and to submit entries, please visit

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.



