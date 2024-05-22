Decobuild 2024 concludes with record-breaking turnout, highlighting the latest innovations in decoration, design and construction

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, May 21, 2024

The Decoration, Interior Design, and Building Material Exhibition "Decobuild 2024" concluded on Sunday, May 19, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with a record-breaking turnout.

Organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) in collaboration with Leader Events Management, Decobuild 2024 featured extensive participation from both local and global companies and key industry stakeholders in the housing sector and successfully drew thousands of visitors, solidifying its position as the UAE’s largest event of its kind.

The exhibition, ran from May 16th to May 19th, featured over 17 specialised categories. It brought together top-tier building materials providers and major interior design, décor, contracting and engineering consultation companies, as well as banks and mortgage companies.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment affirmed that the record-breaking success of DecoBuild 2024 exhibition underscores Dubai's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies in construction and design, bolstering its position as a regional and global innovation hub.

The event showcased the latest innovations and advanced technologies in sustainable housing and construction, which embodies Dubai's forward-looking vision for this crucial sector.

Decobuild 2024 played a pivotal role in achieving the MBRHE’s mission and strategic objectives. It provided a platform for citizens to explore the latest government housing projects and get acquainted with innovative building materials and design solutions, which cater to their needs and ensure adequate housing for them.

Additionally, the event promoted a spirit of competition and innovation among participating companies. This not only fosters the development of new products and solutions tailored to the changing demands of the housing market, but also enhances the private sector’s role in housing development, empowering national companies to grow and evolve.

Praising organisers for the successful staging of the event, Decobuild’s participating exhibitors highlighted the wide diversity of specialised categories on display. They elucidated that the show served as a crucial interface and networking destination to secure great-value deals, business partnerships and contracts between various companies in the construction and design world.

These companies showcased their latest technologies and innovations covering areas such as building materials, contracting, decor, engineering consultancy, and interior and architectural design. Other participants featured international companies specialising in furniture, elevators, lighting, and smart home services.

Decobuild 2024 Exhibition featured a series of comprehensive awareness-raising and educational programmes and workshops delivered by a panel of renowned industry experts and specialists in housing development.

Tailored for citizens and visitors planning to renovate their homes or build new ones, these workshops covered the latest interior design innovations, engineering consultancy services, building and construction materials, smart home solutions and mortgage services.

Acknowledgement

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment expressed gratitude towards its strategic partners for the pivotal role they played in the resounding success of DecoBuild 2024.

It extended appreciation to key governmental bodies involved in the housing sector, including the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP), Dubai Municipality, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Sharjah Municipality, the Sharjah Department of Housing, and the UAE Society of Engineers.

Commending the contributions of its partners in enhancing the Decobuild’s stature, the MBRHE asserted that event was also promoted by the steadfast support of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the hosting venue, along with the strategic partnerships with Blanco Interior Design and ALGEDRA for Interior and Architectural Design.







MENAFN22052024006976014991ID1108244953