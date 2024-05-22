Qatar, UK To Partner In Training Health, Psychological Support Crews Who Care For Gaza Victims

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the United Kingdom announced a partnership to train professionals who provide health, psychological, and social care to those injured in the Gaza War, currently receiving treatment in Doha, which comes as an extension of the close cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially humanitarian and development.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater said that the partnership reflects the depth of the strategic relations and the solid cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, their common will to address the humanitarian repercussions of conflicts and wars, and their keenness to strengthen bilateral and multilateral work to consolidate peace and prosperity in the world.

Her Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar has been keen, since the beginning of the war in Gaza, to contribute effectively to addressing the tragic humanitarian conditions, including the initiative of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat the wounded Palestinians in Doha and to sponsor 3,000 orphans affected by the ongoing war on Gaza, as well as the ongoing humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Her Excellency indicated that the first phase of this partnership will focus on cooperation with 50 doctors and health practitioners currently working on treating injured Palestinians in Doha. She noted that the cooperation would be carried out by international experts and the latest technologies, including virtual reality to simulate mass casualty scenarios and exchange experiences in best practices in this field.

Her Excellency pointed out that the partnership also covers assessing mental health needs to provide a psychological and social support program for Palestinian evacuees in Qatar.