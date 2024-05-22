               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Arrives In Iran


5/22/2024 9:27:40 AM

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad International Airport, His Highness the Amir was received by Minister of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Solat Mortazavi and members of the Qatari Embassy in Iran.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.



