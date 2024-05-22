Cabinet Approves New Public Sector Human Resources, Civil Service Systems For 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) - The Cabinet approved the Human Resources Management System for the Public Sector for 2024 and an amended Civil Service System for 2024, in a session held on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh.The systems, which will be published in the Official Gazette following the issuance of a Royal Decree, aim to enhance human resources management in the public sector, meeting the requirements of administrative modernization.The new Human Resources Management System aims to optimize human resources utilization, institutionalize general policy for public sector human resources management, and boost employee productivity and efficiency. This will contribute to creating an empowered and effective public sector, focusing on the nation and its citizens.The system enables departments to manage their human resources efficiently, granting them the necessary powers to fulfill their roles and obligations. It also promotes proactive human resources planning in line with departmental strategic plans, aligned with national and sectoral plans.The system aims to foster an empowering and motivating institutional culture, manage change effectively, embrace positive change, and focus on results. It enhances empowerment and accountability, creates an attractive work environment for talents, and improves performance evaluation mechanisms based on transparency and justice principles. These mechanisms are rooted in performance agreements that support goal achievement and contribute to enhancing accountability, motivating, and appreciating individual and team achievements.The system directs training and continuous education in the public sector to develop leaders' and employees' skills, based on performance evaluation results and annual training plans. Promotions in the public sector will be linked to merit and entitlement, meeting job conditions, requirements, and competencies.The system also seeks to establish an integrated accountability framework that ensures adherence to job conduct rules and public service ethics. This will enhance performance efficiency, ensure proper workflow, and organize all aspects of human resources management in the public sector.Regarding the amended Civil Service System for 2024, it aims to maintain the scale of grades, job levels, annual increases, health insurance benefits, salaries, bonuses, and mandatory promotions for employees. Rewards and incentives will be tied to performance evaluations.