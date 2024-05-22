PM Receives Arab Media Leaders For Forum On Regional Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh hosted a delegation of Arab media leaders participating in the Jordan Forum for Media and Digital Communication on Wednesday.Khasawneh emphasized that participants are a significant addition to the forum creating an opportunity for cooperation and the exchange of ideas among Arab media professionals. He expressed appreciation for their efforts and support of Jordan, highlighting their role in promoting Arab brotherhood.The Prime Minister noted the timing of the Forum and the visit of Arab media leaders, coinciding with Jordan's celebrations of several milestones, including the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's assumption of constitutional powers and the seventy-eighth Independence Day. He mentioned Jordan's comprehensive modernization project across political, economic, and administrative tracks, aimed at enhancing resilience and capabilities.Khasawneh highlighted Jordan's confidence and capability in strengthening itself, referencing the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 10th as a constitutional milestone and reaffirming Jordan's commitment to supporting Palestinian rights.He outlined Jordan's efforts to address the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza and its commitment to humanitarian aid, stressing the importance of an independent Palestinian state based on international legitimacy resolutions.The Prime Minister reiterated Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, emphasizing this as a red line violating the Jordanian-Israeli peace agreement.Khasawneh emphasized Jordan's support for Palestinians and its commitment to distance itself from factional biases, advocating for the two-state solution. He underscored Jordan's keenness to enhance Arab cooperation initiatives and highlighted the industrial integration initiative involving Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain.The Arab media leaders appreciated the opportunity for cooperation provided by the Forum, commending Jordan's efforts towards Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, and its commitment to enhancing cooperation with Arab countries.