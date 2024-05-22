Huella Services Supercharges Leadership With Top Industry Talent To Drive Regional Growth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 22, 2024: Huella Services, a powerhouse in digital ad sales monetization, is announcing a dynamic revamp of its leadership team with the induction of three industry veterans as Regional Directors. This bold move will amplify regional accountability and deliver a cutting-edge, integrated approach to maximising market share for brands and advertisers.



Kush Kapoor steps in as the Regional Director for North India. With over 12 years of robust sales experience, Kush has remarkably transitioned from hospitality to digital ad sales. His tenure at Ventes Avenues, where he spearheaded brand monetisation, positions him as a formidable asset to Huella.



Kalyan Chakraborty, or KC, takes the helm as Regional Director for South India. KC brings an impressive 12-year track record in digital ad sales, enriched by his tenure with publishing giants like Times Internet and Indian Express. Known for his innovative, solution-driven strategies, KC is poised to lead Huella\'s southern operations to new heights.



Ketaki Hardikar joins as the Regional Director for West India. A luminary in TV sales within the news genre, Ketaki has worked with industry leaders like CNBC and Republic TV. Although she is new to digital, her deep expertise in the BFSI sector and direct client engagement will bring fresh, powerful perspectives to Huella.



Mayura Nayak, CRO of Huella Services, expressed her excitement about the new additions, saying, \"We\'re thrilled to welcome Kush, Kalyan, and Ketaki to our leadership team. Their exceptional backgrounds and industry insights will be pivotal in turbocharging our regional strategies and delivering unparalleled value to our clients and partners.\"





