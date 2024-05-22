Poland Has Already Trained 22,000 Ukrainian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish army has trained 22,000 Ukrainian soldiers, either on its own or together with its allies, which is 30% of the Ukrainian military trained under the European initiative.

This was announced on Wednesday in the Polish Sejm as part of a speech on the country's security situation by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"30% of the Ukrainian military trained under the European initiative were trained in Poland. This is 16 thousand soldiers. And within the framework of joint actions, we are talking about a total of 22,000 servicemen trained by the Polish army," Kosiniak-Kamysh said.

He stressed that Poland's military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine is "not subject to discussion".

"It is not subject to discussion for two reasons. The first reason is civilisation. If bombs are flying at nurseries, kindergartens, hospitals and residential buildings, we, as a Western civilisation, cannot accept this, so we will help in the humanitarian sphere. And in military terms, because Poland's security is being decided in Ukraine: either Russia will be stopped there, or the scenarios will be worse for Poland," the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland stressed.

The Netherlands plans to send Ukraine F-16s this autumn

In response to remarks from the session hall that the issue of assistance to Ukraine is a controversial one, the Polish minister replied that it is not military issues that are controversial, but economic issues in relations with Kyiv.

"Economic issues are debatable. Here we need to set our conditions firmly, because solidarity requires movement in both directions. Not only giving, but also expectations... And we expect a partnership approach from the Ukrainians," Kosiniak-Kamysh said.

As the agency reported , Poland has set up a commission to investigate Russian and Belarusian influence on the country's political life in 2004-2024.

Photo for illustration