Number Of Wounded As Result Of Yesterday's Shelling Of Kherson Increased To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of yesterday's shelling of Kherson's Shumensky district has increased to five people.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"It has become known about another victim of yesterday's Russian shelling of a house in the Shumensky district," the statement said.

It is noted that a 79-year-old resident of Kherson sought medical help. She suffered a mine-blast injury and contusion. The woman was provided with the necessary medical care. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Earlier today, a wounded woman born in 1977 turned to doctors. She received the necessary medical care. The victim will also be treated at home.

As Ukrinform reported, around 16:00, from the temporarily occupied left bank, the Russian army fired at high-rise buildings in the Shumensky district of Kherson . As a result of the attack, a 15-year-old teenager and two women, aged 50 and 71, who were outside at the time of the shelling, were injured.