Ukraine War Update: Most Dynamic Situation In Kupiansk And Pokrovsk Sectors

The battlefield situation is currently the most dynamic in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk sectors, with almost half of all battles today taking place there.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 13:00 on Wednesday, May 22, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, 65 combat engagements have already been recorded today.

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders continued to try to advance towards Lyptsi. Ukrainian forces repelled four out of six enemy attacks. Fighting is ongoing. The invaders dropped three guided aerial bombs in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army attempted to attack Ukrainian units 17 times, particularly near the settlements of Synkivka, Berestove, Nevske, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Serhiivka. Near Serhiivka, the enemy conducted assault operations with the support of attack aircraft. Fighting is still going there on at three locations. The situation is under control.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled five enemy attacks near Nevske and Torske.

On the Siversk axis, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two enemy attacks. The situation is under control. Another assault has already ended.

Two combat clashes are ongoing in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control. The enemy used unguided aerial missiles in the area of Chasiv Yar.

Active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector. Twelve out of 15 combat clashes are ongoing. The fiercest fighting is raging near Novooleksandrivka. The enemy carried out two airstrikes using three guided aerial bombs near Oleksandropil and Kalynove.

Nine combat clashes took place in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy attacked in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In other sectors, the situation did not change significantly. The enemy carried out two airstrikes in the areas of the villages of Makarivka in the Donetsk region and Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.