Nine Wounded In Russian Airstrike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched an airstrike on Kharkiv on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 22, wounding nine people.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At 13:45, the occupiers launched a strike on Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, guided munitions were used. A fire broke out at a civilian gas station, and a cafe was damaged," the post said.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram that nine people had been wounded in the attack, with one person – a trolleybus driver – being in a grave condition.
"The Shevchenkivskyi district of the city was under attack. Houses, shops, transport, and a children's playground [were damaged]," he said.
Two explosions rang out in Kharkiv at around 13:35.
