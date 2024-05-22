Speaker Gafarova Meets With Delegation Of Grand National Assembly Of Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met withthe delegation headed by Mahmut Ozer, Chairman of the NationalEducation, Culture, Youth, and Sports Commission of the GrandNational Assembly of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The relations between brother countries were at the highestlevel, and it was emphasised that the common history, language,religion, and national spiritual values that unite peoples arethe basis of countries' relations. It was noted that high-levelmutual visits have an exceptional role in the development ofbilateral relations. Mutual visits by the leaders of two countriesare of great importance in this regard.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with thesuccessful cooperation of our countries in all fields under theleadership of our heads of state. It was noted that the fraternalrelations, political will, and determination of Presidents IlhamAliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan based on mutual respect and trustplay a very important role in the comprehensive development ofAzerbaijan-Turkiye relations and reaching the level ofalliance.

The chairman of the Milli Majlis reminded the opinion of thePresident of Azerbaijan that "Our family is the Turkic world" andpointed out that our countries have made important contributions tothe development of relations between the Turkic states. Thechairman said that parliaments also have important responsibilitiesin this field.

At the meeting, it was emphasised that our parliaments alsosupport and contribute to the development of relations between ourcountries and peoples, and that the cooperation of our legislativebodies is at a high level. It was reported that today there iscooperation between the Milli Majlis and the TBMM in trilateral andmultilateral formats, in addition to multifaceted bilateralcooperation. Also, our parliaments work effectively withinternational organisations and take a common position on allissues.

Sahiba Gafarova reminded that the Agreement on Cooperation wassigned between the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis and the Grand NationalAssembly of Turkey, and this document includes further deepening ofrelations between our parliaments in many areas. The agreement isan important mechanism in terms of implementing the clause of theShusha Declaration on inter-parliamentary cooperation andreflecting Azerbaijan-Turkey alliance relations at theparliamentary level. In this sense, relations between parliamentarycommittees and friendship groups are very important.

Expressing his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and hispresence in the Milli Majlis, the commission chairman of theParliament, Mahmut Ozer emphasised that he was on a visit to ourcountry to participate in the VI World Intercultural Dialogue Forumat the beginning of May this year and that the event was organizedat a very high level.

At the meeting, he said that there are extensive relationsbetween our brother countries in the field of education as well asin all fields.

The Speaker of Parliament emphasised the special role ofeducation in educating the young generation and protecting ourfamily values. He said that it is of great importance to educatethe young generation in the spirit of loyalty to our nationalvalues and fraternal relations.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with theestablishment of Turkey-Azerbaijan University, and it wasemphasised that this is a manifestation of brotherhood between ourcountries. It was noted that this university will contribute tobetter education and the future development of our youth.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Science andEducation Committee of the Milli Majlis, Bakhtiyar Aliyev, membersof the TBMM, Nazim Mavish, Mehmet Emin Oz, Nurten Yontar, ŞenolSunat, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi, Head of theMilli Majlis Office, Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.