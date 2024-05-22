Speaker Of Luxembourg Parliament Hinders Peace By Provoking Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) EDITORIAL

The elements preventing Armenia from signing the peace agreementwith Azerbaijan are not only the opposition, Armenian churches, andlobby organisations, but also parliament representatives in Europeand a group of politicians who are not associated with the SouthCaucasus in any way. One of them is the Chairman of the LuxembourgChamber of Deputies, Claude Wiesler.

He claims that the only way to achieve peace between Azerbaijanand Armenia is to release the separatist leaders who are in Bakuprison.

Wiesler even says that "we can resolve the conflict withAzerbaijan" if necessary. However, the European politician forgotthe main issue when talking about the 'conflict'. For Azerbaijan,there are no conflicting issues left in the South Caucasus. Inother words, Baku has not left unfinished any issue that Europeshould worry about. So Mr. Wiesler and his followers would do wellto look beyond the region.

It is an honour for Azerbaijan to educate the Armenianseparatists who were imprisoned in Baku, as the place where theywere last imprisoned was the territory of Azerbaijan.

Claude Wiesler is grossly interfering in the internal affairs ofboth the region and Azerbaijan by making such a claim against thecountry. He deliberately obstructs the soon-to-be peace agreementand uses any means to provoke Armenia.

However, Armenia, as an independent state, should refrain fromall these unnecessary interventions. At least a short excursioninto the history of Luxembourg can be made, and perhaps someconclusions can be drawn.

Maybe then this gentleman from Luxembourg will turn to thehistory of his country and remember that, until quite recently, tobe or not to be for this duchy depended on the will of France'sneighbours, the Netherlands and Prussia. We clearly remember fromhistory that during the two world wars, Luxembourg was occupied byGermany twice and now exists only thanks to the victory of theAllies.