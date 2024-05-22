World Para-Athletics: Dharambir Bags Bronze In Men's Club Throw F51 With Asian Record

(MENAFN- IANS) Kobe (Japan), May 22 (IANS) India's Dharambir won the bronze medal in the Men's Club Throw F51 at the World Para-Athletics Championships with a new Asian Record of 33.31m.

Dharambir in his final throw set the new Asian Record, improving on his own mark of 31.09 metres. In Hangzhou Asian Games, Dharambir won the silver medal.

India have so far won 12 medals here including five gold, four silver and three bronze medals.