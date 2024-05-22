UK Accuses China, Russia Of Developing Combat Weapons Used In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 22 (KUNA) -- The UK on Wednesday accused China of working to provide Russia with combat weapons that are being used in Ukraine.

In a press conference, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps affirmed that the UK has "evidence" of Beijing and Moscow collaboration in the field of military combat equipment, which are being used against Ukrainian forces.

Shapps said that Russia and China are helping each other especially after Russian Vladmir Purin's visit to China, noting the 64 percent increase growth in their bilateral trade since 2022.

He criticized what he described as "the failure of Western and Democratic powers" to respond to the current events, as some countries are not putting their words into action, while others are providing a market for Russian oil.

The minister stressed the need for countries to start spending 2.5 percent of their gross domestic product on boosting defense security.

He noted that NATO will remain the main umbrella for common defense, but with the active participation of all member states, and that it is illogical to continue leaving European security to the US alone. (end)

