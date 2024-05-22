Kuwait First Deputy Premier, Ambassadors Discuss Developing Relations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah discussed with ambassadors means of enhancing relations and developing joint work with friendly countries. In a statement on Wednesday, Chief of the General Staff said that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef seperately received Ambassadors of Iraq, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, France, Spain, Hungary, South Korea and Turkey. They discussed issues of mutual concern and and the recent regional and international developments, it said. (end) kd

