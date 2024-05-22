King Of Bahrain Arrives In Moscow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 22 (KUNA)-- King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said in a press statement that the visit aims to discuss bilateral relations, current regional and international developments, and the results of the 33rd Arab Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On May 16th, Bahrain hosted the Arab League summit for the first time, including both regular and emergency meetings.

The Bahraini King is expected to travel on to China for an official visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. (end)

