Chart-smashing GEMS Wellington Charity Single set to transform lives of 200 street children in India

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: Proceeds from the chart-topping GEMS Wellington Charity Single – a student-produced cover of Miley Cyrus’ song ‘The Climb’ – are set to help Indian charity Harmony House open a new centre that will enable 200 homeless children escape a life of poverty.



Through a combination of downloads, t-shirt sales, and direct donations, the seven GEMS Wellington schools involved in the initiative have raised a total of AED30,000 so far, with donations continuing to come in.



The charity single, performed by over 200 GEMS performing arts students, last month debuted at the top of the UK and UAE download charts and has continued to gather momentum and make an indelible impact.



Lucy Bruce, Founder and CEO of Harmony House, was a guest of honour at the recent GEMS Wellington Performing Arts Gala held at GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis (WSO) in Dubai.



Taking to the stage, Bruce said: “We started Harmony House with just 12 children 14 years ago, and today we have 1,000 children who are gaining the education they need to finally break free from the cycle of poverty that they were born into. It lifts not only them out of poverty, but their entire family and eventually their community as well.



“With the funding from this incredible project, we will be opening another centre, which will allow a further 200 children to join Harmony House to have the hope of a better future and break away from the poverty cycle.



“Thank you to everyone who has contributed. Thank you to Dubai Cares and to each and every one of you for digging deep and giving these children the life that they so deserve. Every one of our children is so grateful to you and these great performers.”



Throughout the gala, which was themed ‘It’s the Little Things’, guests and parents made live donations through Dubai Cares, with the event adding AED13,000 to the fund over the course of the afternoon.



The students involved in the single have been receiving guidance, masterclasses, and mentoring from ten West End professionals, including music producers, vocal consultants, choreographers, and musical theatre stars. Over the course of this academic year, they have benefited from over 700 hours of specialised industry-level training and development.

Jodie Quirke, Wellington Director of Performing Arts, GEMS Education, said: “Every student involved in the GEMS Wellington Charity Single initiative will remember this for the rest of their lives. They have recorded and sung with leading music industry professionals and coaches, they sang and danced in a high-quality music video, and some have even performed live on TV and radio for the first time ever.



“But most importantly, they have made a real impact on the lives of less fortunate children. This initiative shows the enduring power and impact of performing arts on students and the world, and why it is so important to us at GEMS Wellington schools.”



The charity single was produced in partnership with West End Stage Dubai, which also filmed the students in the UAE and Qatar to produce a scintillating music video.



The GEMS Wellington cluster of British curriculum schools is widely recognised for its academic excellence and performing arts. GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis is the GEMS Centre of Excellence for Performing Arts and Theatre Technology and offers unparalleled experiences and facilities for students in the arts.



The school hosted the annual GEMS Wellington Performing Arts gala, which was compèred by British stage actor Tarinn Callender, best known for his performances in hit musicals such as ‘Hamilton’, ‘Kiss Me Kate’ and ‘Come From Away’.



Callender, who along with other stage actors has been inspiring and mentoring students at WSO over the course of the academic year, was recently named the school’s Patron of Performing Arts.



The other schools in the cluster are GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS Wellington School – Qatar, GEMS Jumeirah Primary School, GEMS Jumeirah College – Dubai, and GEMS Royal Dubai School.





