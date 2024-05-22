Dubai Chamber of Commerce promotes constructive collaboration between Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Education Business Group

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully facilitated a meeting between the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Education Business Group. The discussion focused on enhancing cooperation to improve the performance of the private school sector in Dubai and support its sustainable growth.



The productive dialogue explored the role and objectives of the Education Business Group, which was launched by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in March 2020, together with ways to enhance collaboration and support the growth and development of the private school sector in Dubai.



Operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Education Business Group includes some of the most prominent private schools in Dubai among its members. The group works to advance the interests of private schools in the emirate and promote their sustainable development in a way that elevates standards within the education sector as a whole and enhances its performance.



Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of KHDA, commented: “We thank our colleagues at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Education Business Group for their tireless efforts in fostering effective cooperation among stakeholders within Dubai's education system. We value their role in facilitating constructive dialogue with educational service providers, ensuring alignment of all parties involved, and advancing our collective objectives. This approach not only serves our common goals but also contributes to addressing the needs of students and forging sustainable educational partnerships with private sector counterparts in line with the vision of our wise leadership, which prioritises education and aligns with the objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”



Her Excellency added: “The continuous growth of Dubai's private education sector demonstrates its attractiveness and position as a preferred destination for investors, students, and educators alike, both locally and internationally. The emirate offers world-class educational options across various levels, sectors, and modalities, which indicate promising future opportunities in this vital sector, underscored by its adaptability and openness to innovative educational solutions and concepts. These efforts are instrumental in strengthening Dubai's global competitiveness in education within a conducive business environment, thereby meeting the evolving needs of the emirate in alignment with its comprehensive development agenda.”



His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “As the voice of the private sector and an engine of economic growth in Dubai, we remain dedicated to enhancing the role of sector specific Business Groups in the comprehensive economic development at the heart of the emirate’s success. These groups strengthen engagement with all stakeholders across diverse business sectors and help to ensure companies and investors have access to all the support they need to capitalise on promising opportunities and overcome any challenges.”



The Business Groups under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce contribute to the growth of commercial and economic activities in the emirate by ensuring the representation of all sectors and facilitating impactful dialogue between industry stakeholders and government entities to enhance Dubai’s favourable business environment.



The chamber plays an active role in supporting Business Groups by providing a platform for transparent dialogue between government entities and key stakeholders on policies that affect their sectors, with the goal of enhancing their competitiveness and increasing their contribution to the emirate’s economy.



Business Groups are one of the main pillars for the development of Dubai’s dynamic investment environment and the promotion of effective public-private partnerships. They play a vital role in shaping policy and legislative recommendations aimed at driving the sustainable success of the sectors represented and helping members achieve their goals.







MENAFN22052024005161011692ID1108244665