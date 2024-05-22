THE RITZ-CARLTON, DOHA’S TALENTED CULINARY TEAM IS TRIUMPHANT AT THE QATAR CHEFS CHALLENGE 2024 CORPORATE ROADSHOW

(MENAFN- Epress release) Doha, Qatar – May, 2024: Long renowned as a standout dining destination, The Ritz-Carlton Doha’s reputation for creating impressive and innovate cuisine, has been reinforced as its culinary team scoops up an array of awards at the 7th QCP Corporate Roadshow.



Taking place in April this year, our chefs strengthened their already well-regarded reputation by garnering high praise and a host of awards against stiff competition. An integral part of the roadshow, the Qatar Chefs Challenge 2024 offers a competitive forum to showcase the skills and abilities of professionals from all over the world, with a particular focus on food safety, waste reduction and sustainability.



Receiving four separate awards, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha’s eminently skilled, Chef Ala’ Haytham al Qassis excelled by being named ‘Best Pastry Chef of the Year 2024’, as well as being honored with the gold medal for ‘Modern Dessert Live Cooking and Best Chef in Category’. His ‘Afternoon Tea’ was a worthy silver medalist, while his ‘Asian Plated Dessert’ gained bronze. Accomplished Chef Paul Onipe struck silver with his ‘Live Cooking Signature Lamb Dish’ and ‘Live Cooking Black Box’.



The competition also saw gold medalists Chef Moath Nasrallah Nasrallah winning in the ‘Arabic Mazzeh and Best Chef in Category’ and Chef Zefanya Vega Felesita competing in the ‘Pastry Showpiece’ and both excelling in their chosen fields. The ‘Live Cooking Special Fried Rice’ event honored Chef Imelda Silvia with a silver medal, while Chef Muhammad Jamalul proved his skills in the ‘Individual Ice Carving’ competition, gaining a well-deserved bronze place.



General Manager, Carlo Javakhia had high praise for the team. “I am delighted, though not surprised, that our culinary team has accomplished such a great haul of awards. At The Ritz-Carlton, Doha we are always endeavoring to attain the highest standards and have long been renowned as the consummate dining destination. Our chefs are a highly skilled, dexterous and dedicated cohort who bring knowledge, passion and talent to every gastronomic moment. I am thrilled that this is evident, not only on property, but in such a tough competitive environment. We couldn’t be prouder.”



A pillar of excellence for over two decades, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha has won a raft of industry accolades that acknowledge its standout reputation and superior service. These latest awards reinforce its eminence within the hospitality sector and its focus on always striving for the best while encouraging younger talent to forge a successful path. It’s place at the center of Qatari’s gastronomic life is unmatched.





MENAFN22052024006549014258ID1108244662